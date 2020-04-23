Instagram to Add New Memorial Feature Following Increase in Coronavirus Deaths

Image zoom Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

With deaths attributed to coronavirus climbing around the world, Instagram is taking increased steps to help people remember loved ones who have died.

The popular social media platform is planning to add a new account memorialization feature that will see the word “Remembering” appear below the profile picture of users who have died.

An example of the feature, which was first reported on by BuzzFeed, can be seen in a post by Hong Kong-based hacker Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter.

Additional features to commemorate users who have died will be announced soon, the company tells PEOPLE.

“We’re making changes to help people identify if an Instagram account belongs to someone who has passed away,” a spokesperson from Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“This includes a ‘Remembering’ tag that will appear on the account, among other updates that will be available in a few weeks,” the rep added. “We’ll have more to share soon.”

A Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed that the company was accelerating the new “remembering” feature due to an increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

“We’ve been working on these updates for some time, though this is one — among others — that we’ve accelerated in light of COVID-19 to help support our community during a difficult time,” the spokesperson told BuzzFeed.

Ahead of the feature’s release, immediate family members can still request accounts of loved ones to be memorialized or deleted after their deaths.

After an account has been memorialized, Instagram will keep the page from appearing in “ways that may be upsetting to the person’s friends and family,” the company explains on its website. They will also take measures to protect the privacy of the deceased person by securing the account.

To ask an account to be memorialized, relatives are required to provide proof of death, such as a link to an obituary or news article.

Notably, Instagram’s help page for memorialized accounts now includes a notice that the company may be slow to respond to requests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please note that we have fewer people available to review reports because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the notice reads, “which means it may take us additional time to memorialize or delete the account you requested.”

According to a New York Times database, more than 181,000 people around the world have died due to coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. More than 43,000 people have died in the United States alone.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.