Influencer Who Came Under Fire for Using Fake Clouds in Photos Now Partnering with Editing App

Martina Saravia (this photo does not contain fake clouds)

An Instagram influencer came under fire for editing fake clouds into her photos using an app. Now, she’s working with the editing app to make more fake clouds.

Martina “Tupi” Saravia, 26, is a travel blogger based in Buenos Aires whose Instagram photos show vibrant colors, stylish outfits, and Saravia showing off her toned body in picturesque locations — with white, puffy clouds in the skies. But last month, social media users began noticing the cloud formations were similar in several of Saravia’s photos.

“This travel ‘influencer’ spookily has the same clouds in every photo,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added: “To be serious for a sec, isn’t this kinda strange behaviour? It goes to prove that the digital world and the real world really are night and day.”

However, Saravia tells PEOPLE she’s always been honest with her 315,000 Instagram followers about her photo editing tools. She says she’s even shown before and after photos of her posts on her Instagram Story after using the Enlight Quickshot app.

Martina Saravia (this photo contains fake clouds)

“It was never a secret. It was kind of funny when some people were talking about me being exposed, because I was always honest about it,” Saravia tells PEOPLE. “I’ve always made fun of my clouds! I’m always joking about the same clouds following me around the world. My followers have supported me because I’ve been honest with them. I think a couple of clouds are harmless.”

Saravia also addressed the criticism in an Instagram post, revealing that she downloaded the app about a year ago to help bring her “artistic vision” to life.

Then, in an unexpected twist of events, Enlight officials contacted Saravia to collaborate on Aug. 29.

“We are in talks to work with her to have her curate a pack of her own skies within Enlight Quickshot,” says Stav Tishler, a spokesperson with Lightricks Ltd., which owns Enlight Quickshot. “We love Tupi’s Instagram feed and we’re excited to see what she creates with us.”

Saravia says she never expected the situation would lead to the partnership and called Enlight Quickshot one of her “favorite apps.”

“I’m super excited to have the possibility to work with them creating alongside my followers!” Saravia tells PEOPLE. “Now I’ll have the option to change the clouds I use, for all the people who pointed out that I use the same ones.”

Saravia added in an Instagram post that she will have her own, personalized cloud formation called “Nubi Saravia.”