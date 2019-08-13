Instagram Couple Slammed for Slapping Holy Water on Butt at Bali Temple in 'Disgusting' Video

Image zoom Getty

A pair of Instagram influencers have come under fire after a video surfaced of the couple playing with holy water at a Balinese temple in Indonesia.

Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka, from the Czech Republic, said they didn’t know they were at a holy temple when Slouka playfully slapped water from a fountain onto Dolezalova’s butt. They shared a video of the moment with their some 85,000 combined followers on Aug. 9 and immediately sparked backlash, with Dr. Arya Wedakarna, a Bali senator, condemning the pair in a repost of the clip.

Wedakarna accused the Instagram-famous couple of “harassing” the Beji Temple located in the Ubud Monkey Forest. In the video, a person records Dolezalova and Slouka smiling and laughing in front of the fountain. Then, Dolezalova is shown bending over for Slouka to splash the holy water on her bare butt.

They both giggled.

“We are so sorry about the video from yesterday. We dishonored the holy temple and holy water in Ubud and we didn’t know it. So we are so sorry about what happened and apologize to you,” Slouka said in a video response to the criticism.

Dolezalova added: “We had no idea that was some holy water or that there is a holy temple so we really didn’t want to do anything bad. We are so truly sorry and we hope you gonna forgive us. Now we are just finding what we can do to fix it.”

Social media users condemned the couple’s act as “disgusting,” with one saying they should be “blacklisted” from Bali and another encouraging Wedakarna to punish the pair, according to Yahoo.

“I am not Balinese and not Hindu, but I am very insulted by their stupidity,” one woman reportedly wrote. “It’s really insulting to Indonesia.”

Another Instagram commenter called the stunt “stupid,” according to Fox News.

“As a tourist, you should have learned about the local culture, religion, and what you can do or what you can’t do before you came to the country that you want to visit,” the social media user wrote.

Dolezalova’s manager, Daniel Šimkovič, told Czech news site Sezman that the situation has been resolved.

“A voluntary contribution was proposed to the local village,” Šimkovič said, according to the outlet. “Whatever amount Sabina and her friends give, it is up to them and purely voluntary.”