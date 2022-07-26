Plus: Not a fan of Instagram’s recent changes? Here’s how to fix your feed

Instagram Responds to Criticism After Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Tell App 'Stop Trying to Be TikTok'

The head of Instagram is speaking out regarding criticism of its recent efforts to push more videos and recommended content.

In a video message to users on Tuesday, Instagram CEO Adam Moressi confirmed the platform is still committed to supporting photos on the app as activity on the platform continues "shifting more and more to videos over time."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I need to be honest. I do believe that more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time," he said in the clip shared on his Instagram page. "We see this even if we change nothing. We see this even if you just look at chronological feed."

Mosseri's comments come the day after both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared a viral post on Instagram asking the platform to "stop trying to be TikTok" as its rival app continues to gain popularity, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The post, created by an Instagram user called Illumitati, says "Make Instagram Instagram again" in bold letters, adding in parentheses underneath, "Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, everyone."

Kardashian, 41, shared the post to her Instagram Story, writing beneath it, "PRETTY PLEASE."

Jenner, 24, wrote "PLEASEEEEEEE" alongside the image on her own Instagram Story.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In Tuesday's video, Mosseri acknowledged the concerns voiced by Instagram users and said Instagram has been "experimenting with a lot of different changes" aimed at improving the user experience.

"Now, I want to be clear: we're going to continue to support photos," he said. "It's part of our heritage, you know, I love photos and I know a lot of you out there love photos too."

But promoting videos is still among the platform's priorities. Mosseri said Instagram will continue to "lean into" the shift toward video content, though much of the app will "stay the same."

"But we're also going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we're going to have to change along with it," he added.

Girl on phone Credit: Getty Images

There are a few quick ways that viewers can toggle their Instagram pages to avoid a couple of Instagram's recent changes, as The Washington Post recently pointed out.

For instance, users have the ability to tailor their recommended posts, which appear on an individuals' feed even though they do not follow the users who posted them.

To express disinterest in a recommended post, users can click the three dots at the top right-hand corner of a post and tap the phrase "not interested."

Afterward, a new menu of choices will appear. There, users can snooze the recommended posts feature.

The app only allows users to snooze posts for up to a month, but the Post noted that users can hit that snooze button again.

The app plans on making adjustments to its current recommendation system, Mosseri said on Tuesday. If you don't like a lot of the recommendations, he noted, "that means that we're doing a bad job ranking, and we need to improve."

"But we're going to continue to try and get better at recommendations because we think it's one of the most effective and important ways to help creators reach more people," the Instagram head added.

There is no way to completely avoid videos and recommended posts on Instagram. In fact, Mosseri said videos will only continue to get pushed as some users continue to show an interest in them.