Inspiration4 Give Tour of SpaceX Dragon — Including the 'Largest Continuous Window Ever Flown in Space'

"The views are out of this world," said crewmember Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee

The Inspiration4 are checking in from outer space!

On Friday, the group — which makes up the world's first all-civilian crew to orbit Earth — took part in a live stream with SpaceX, where they gave an in-flight update and toured the capsule in which they are traveling around the planet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The crew consists of Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee; billionaire Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old Shift4 Payments CEO who is paying Elon Musk's SpaceX for the mission; geoscientist and artist Dr. Sian Proctor, 51; and data engineer Christopher Sembroski, 41.

Isaacman began his opening remarks noting that the foursome were "cruising at 580 kilometers (over 360 miles) above the Earth, going about 7.6 kilometers (over 4 miles) per second, so we're really booking. We're seeing the world every 90 minutes."

After each member of the crew introduced themselves, Isaacman then told viewers watching that he wanted to give them a tour of the capsule, including the Cupola, so they could see "the largest continuous window ever flown in space — and the views it affords."

As he and his team got the forward hatch prepped for the reveal, Arceneaux then grabbed the camera before them and situated herself with Proctor in the area, although the view they were live streaming wasn't exactly what they were hoping to share. "Unfortunately we'd just gone into darkness, but you can see, right above us over there ... the night lights," Proctor explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arceneaux then chatted with those watching, where the young medical team member detailed her excitement of getting to view the Earth from so far away.

"We can put our head in and take multiple crew members and see the entire perimeter of the Earth, which is such an incredible perspective," she said. "And I have to say, the views are out of this world."

RELATED VIDEO: Meet the Crew of SpaceX's Inspiration4

Inspiration4 previously launched at 8:02 p.m. local time on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, starting their three-day mission inside a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Though Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic recently gave civilians an incredible view of space, those missions lasted minutes, not days, and the crews did not go into orbit.

With the launch, Arceneaux became the youngest American, the first person with a prosthesis, and the first pediatric cancer survivor to ever orbit Earth, while Proctor became the first Black woman to serve as a pilot in space, as well as the fourth Black woman to travel to space.