Inside PEOPLE's 2021 List of 100 Companies That Care

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year to honor companies that are giving back to their employees, communities and beyond

Allianz team members pack school supplies for 50,000 local students as part of Greater Twin Cities United Way's Action Day on August 12, 2021

For the fifth year in a row, PEOPLE and Great Place to Work are honoring businesses that go above and beyond with Companies That Care.

This year, the list has expanded to recognize and honor 100 top companies for their COVID-19 relief efforts, green initiatives, commitment to social justice, employee benefits and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Together with global workplace authority Great Place to Work, we surveyed companies across the U.S. to find those that best demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their communities, employees and the environment. Rankings are based on more than 5 million employee experiences.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. — the family-owned supermarket chain with 106 stores and 53,000 employees from North Carolina to Massachusetts — landed the No. 1 spot for clearly living the company's mantra: Always Help Others.

In addition to company-wide sustainability efforts and generous support for nonprofits like the United Way, Wegmans stands out for its tireless work to combat food insecurity.

In the past year, Wegmans has donated more than 18 million lbs. of unsold items to food banks and contributed another $30 million in charitable giving — with local stores entrusted to support the community organizations of their choice.

For more on Companies That Care, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

"We're happy to celebrate the very best with our annual 100 Companies That Care list," says PEOPLE editor-in-chief Dan Wakeford. "Regular readers know how much I believe in PEOPLE's power to be a force for good. I love that so many other companies have the same spirit."

Wakeford congratulates all 2021 honorees.

RELATED VIDEO: Companies That Care: NuStar Loaned Employee Company Jet To Transport His Family & Dogs!

Wegmans and the 99 other companies that made the list will be featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, Sept. 3.

Other companies to crack the top 10 include Cisco, Hilton, Capital One Financial Corporation and Salesforce.