Inside PEOPLE's 2022 List of 100 Companies That Care

PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work for the sixth consecutive year to honor companies that are giving back to their employees, communities and beyond

By David Walters
Published on August 31, 2022 08:00 AM
Companies That Care
Salesforce. Photo: Courtesy Salesforce

For the sixth year in a row, PEOPLE and Great Place to Work are honoring businesses that go above and beyond with Companies That Care.

Like last year, the expanded list now recognizes and honors 100 top companies for their employee benefits, commitment to social justice, green initiatives, COVID-19 relief efforts, outstanding care for customers and more.

Together with global workplace authority Great Place to Work, we surveyed companies across the U.S. to find those that best demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their communities, employees and the environment. Rankings are based on more than 6.1 million employee experiences.

Target Corporation — the general merchandise retailer with more than 1,900 stores in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. — took over the No. 1 spot for investing more than $300 million in increased pay and benefits.

In addition to ambitious sustainability efforts, Target stands out for its admirable commitment to increasing diversity, inclusion and equal representation across the company, having increased promotions for people of color by 62 percent and promotions of women to senior leadership positions by 16 percent.

Additionally, as the lingering effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, Target has given generously to nonprofits like Feeding America and global organizations like UNICEF.

Companies That Care
Target. Jenn Ackerman + Tim Gruber

"Changing the workplace changes lives," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies show the impact engaged business leaders can have on their communities. They invest in the well-being of their people where they live and are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Congratulations to the winners of PEOPLE's Companies That Care List!"

Target and the 99 other companies that made the list will be featured in this week's issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, Sept. 2.

Other companies to crack the top 10 include Veterans United Home Loans, PulteGroup, Inc., Wegmans Food Markets, Rocket Companies, and Camden Property Trust.

