Inseparable Brothers Killed in Crash After Getting Breakfast at Donut Shop They Visited for Decades

"They weren't married, they had no kids, they lived together, and they took care of each other," their nephew said after the brothers, in their 70s, were killed after they were hit by a car in L.A.

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on November 10, 2022 02:27 PM
Alfredo & Jose Linares, Inseparable Brothers Killed as They Headed to Work After Grabbing Donut from Store They Ate at for 20 Years
Alfredo and Jose Linares. Photo: GoFundMe

After sharing one last breakfast together, two brothers in their seventies died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles.

Identified by family members as Alfredo and Jose Linares, the two brothers had just had an early breakfast together on Wednesday at Miss Donuts in Beverlywood, part of their weekly routine before going to their landscaping job, according to KTLA.

The owner of the shop told KABC-TV that the brothers had been customers for almost two decades, and had stopped in for donuts that day.

Another brother was also with the pair at the time of the crash, but was not injured, reported KTLA.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a 2016 white Honda Civic was traveling on Robertson Boulevard when it collided with two pedestrians crossing the street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

The driver called 911 and cooperated with officers, the spokesperson said. The brothers were declared dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department, according to KTLA.

At this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor and that it's being treated it as an accident.

Their nephew, Sergio Linares, said the two brothers were in their mid-70s and relied on each other.

"They weren't married, they had no kids, they lived together, and they took care of each other," Sergio told KABC-TV.

Sergio also told KTLA that his father, who owns a landscaping company with his two brothers, was just "one step away from being part of that accident."

"They loved what they did, they didn't want to retire yet," he told KABC-TV. "They should've been living their life."

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for funeral expenses.

"Our family suffered a tragic loss," Sergio wrote in a message shared on the page. "Alfredo & Jose were kind at heart and were always willing to help anybody in any situation."

"This is a very hard time for our family as a big part was taken from us," the message continued.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has raised over $7,000.

