Influencer Nenobia Washington, 'The Queen of Brooklyn,' Dies at 38: 'She Was Loved by Many'

Influencer and meme queen Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," has died. She was 38.



New York City police officers responded to a building in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, NYPD spokesperson and detective Annette Shelton tells PEOPLE in a statement.



"Upon arrival, a 38-year-old female was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location," Shelton says. "EMS responded and transported the female to St. Luke's Hospital where she was pronounced deceased."



The deceased was identified as Washington.



A cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing.





David Jackson, the father of Washington's son Tyeleck, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral costs. Extra money will also be used to help him take care of their son.



"Nenobia brought laughter and tears," Jackson wrote in a message shared on the online fundraiser. "She was loved by many so we are going to make it as nice as we can for her."

In an update, he wrote that after surpassing their original goal, they decided to turn her "going home service" into an "event she would be proud of."



While additional details have yet to be announced, Jackson wrote that it will take place in Brooklyn.



As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $31,500, including a $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor.



Washington first went viral in 2015, after HotNewHitHop posted a video of her going on an epic rant about JAY-Z, Hillary Clinton and ISIS. A series of Instagram Live videos where she danced to Doja Cat's song "Cyber Sex" also achieved massive popularity, according to Paper Magazine.

TIDAL — JAY-Z's streaming service, which Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square, Inc. acquired a majority stake in earlier this year — shared a tribute after learning of her death.

"Our hearts are with BKTIDALWAVE and her family today. Rest In Peace to The Queen of Brooklyn," they wrote on Sunday.

Washington's death was mourned online by many of her fans.

"RIP BKTidalWave please share to support her family," wrote YouTube star Jackie Aina, who shared a link to the GoFundMe.

"Love this woman so much. I remember just sharing memes of her constantly on my main account and from there took it upon myself to do a meme reactions page of her," read one tribute from a devotedfollower. "This account will still be active to cherish the moments of this Queen but I hope her family stays [strong]."