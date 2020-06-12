Influencer Ashley Stock Lays Daughter, 3, to Rest as She Shares Grief-Filled Hamilton Lyrics

Social media influencer Ashley Stock and her family have laid their daughter Stevie to rest, two weeks after the 3-year-old died of brain cancer.

Stock shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post after Stevie’s funeral on Thursday, showing the mom grieving alongside husband Ben and sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7.

Mourning Stevie, the family placed their hands on Stevie’s casket, which featured a set of four handprints, and laid flowers down with tears in their eyes.

The Little Miss Momma blogger shared the lyrics to the song “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the musical Hamilton as a caption to the heartbreaking photos.

The song, which plays in the show following the death of Alexander Hamilton’s son Philip, includes lines like, “If I could spare [her] life/If I could trade [her] life for money/[S]he’d be standing here right now/And you would smile, and that would be enough.”

Stock announced that Stevie “took her final breath in our arms” on May 27, just over one month after she was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.

“For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense I can’t put it into words,” she wrote at the time. “I let it out a bit at a time, like when you gently twist the lid off a liter soda bottle...releasing the built up pressure a little at a time to keep it from exploding all over the place. I guess it’s like that. I’m twisting the lid on my grief gently. Because if I release it all at once, I don’t see how I could possibly survive.”

Doctors first discovered a large mass on Stevie’s brain after she was hospitalized on April 11, and days later learned it was a form of cancer called DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), which Stock said had a zero percent survival rate.

DIPG is a type of tumor found in the brainstem, which typically presents itself in children between the ages of 5 and 7, according to DIPG.org.

“We are shattered. Broken. Gutted,” she wrote upon learning her daughter’s diagnosis. “Somehow my body continues to produce tears and ugly crying has become my only release.”

Since losing her daughter, Stock has used social media to share her feelings, and offered an emotional update on June 3 as to how Stevie’s loss still inspires her to keep going.