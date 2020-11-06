Infant Twins Separated for 200 Days Due to Rare Syndrome Reunite in Sweet Photo: 'Nary a Dry Eye'

"This mama's heart was bursting," Lindsey McCoy said of the sweet moment with her daughters, Cora and Miller

A set of identical twins spent more than half a year apart after birth — but they recently proved that their bond is stronger than time.

Cora and Miller McCoy hadn't seen each other for over 200 days after they were born at 30 weeks with health conditions that required them to be treated in the NICU and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's (CHOA) Heart Center, according to the hospital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But that all changed last week when they finally reunited in CHOA's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit for the first time.

In a sweet photo captured by CHOA, the girls demonstrated that nothing could break their sisterly bond as they locked eyes and held onto each other's hands.

"Cora and Miller know a thing or two about strength," the hospital wrote on Instagram beside the heartwarming photo. "Between stays in the NICU and our Heart Center, the sisters hadn't seen each other for more than 200 days. When they finally reunited... their instinctive hand hold left nary a dry eye in the room."

One of those people who witnessed the emotional moment was the girls' mom, Lindsey McCoy, who recalled to NBC affiliate WXIA, "This mama's heart was bursting."

Image zoom Cora and Miller McCoy | Credit: Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

According to WXIA, the twins were diagnosed with twin anemia polycythemia sequence (TAPS), which is a rare form of twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), and selective intrauterine growth restriction (sIUGR) prior to their births at Northside Hospital in Atlanta.

TTPS occurs with twins or multiple babies when their "vessel connections within the placenta are not evenly dispensed and there is an imbalance in the blood exchange between the twins," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Meanwhile, sIUGR happens "when the placenta is not evenly apportioned between the twins," and can lead to one baby becoming malnourished, Johns Hopkins Medicine reported.

On the day they were born, Cora weighed 3 lbs., 9 oz. while her sister Miller weighed just 15 oz., according to a video provided by Southern Living.

RELATED VIDEO: Separated Conjoined Twins See Each Other for the First Time

Cora subsequently spent 40 days in Northside's NICU but Miller was moved to CHOA's NICU, where she reunited with her sister before undergoing a heart procedure, the video stated.

"It was the first time the girls had truly seen each other since they were born, and the first time all four of us were together in one room since the girls were just three weeks old," Lindsey explained to WXIA.