11 Fishermen Rescued After Being Stranded on Island for 6 Days Without Food or Water, 8 Others Missing

Two Indonesian fishing boats were caught in the path of Cyclone Ilsa, a Category 5 storm considered "Australia's most powerful" in nearly a decade, before it made landfall on Friday

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 20, 2023 10:07 AM
Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
Photo: 9 news australia

Nearly a dozen Indonesian fishermen were rescued on a barren island off Australia's coast after Cyclone Ilsa made landfall on Friday.

Two Indonesian fishing boats, the Express 1 and the Putri Jaya, were caught in the path of the Category 5 storm, which had wind gusts reaching up to a reported record of 180 miles per hour.

According to The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the 11 survivors of the Express 1 spent six days without water and food before being rescued Monday night.

The survivors are "in good health despite their ordeal," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The Putri Jaya, reportedly sank in "extreme weather conditions." The only known survivor from the nine-member crew spent 30 hours in the water before washing ashore on the same island, according to ABC.

While an Australian Border Force plane patrolled for illegal activity and smuggling, the fishermen on the Express 1 were spotted, CBS News reported. A rescue helicopter was deployed shortly thereafter when the men were airlifted to safety. The survivors were admitted to Broome Hospital.

Stranded fishermen rescued after days without food or water off Australia but 8 feared dead credit 9 news australia
9 news australia

Gordon Watt, a PHI Aviation's search and rescue expert, called their tale of survival "remarkable," reported ABC News. "Untold, unimaginable fear I'd imagine is what they would have experienced," he said. "That must have been really difficult for them — it's a really remote area."

Ilsa was described as "Australia's most powerful storm in eight years," according to NBC News, and was deemed a maximum Category 5 cyclone.

In an official statement, the Australian Border Force reported how "this incident highlights the dangers of undertaking journeys in small boats unsuited to rough seas and adverse weather events, both of which are common in Australia's northern waters."

The eight missing fishermen are expected to be the only fatalities from Ilsa.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which manages rescues in Australia, has suspended its search for any additional survivors.

