Indonesian Tsunami's Death Toll Rises to 222 as 848 People Are Injured & 28 People Are Missing

In Indonesia, at least 222 people are dead, 848 people are injured and 28 people are missing after a catastrophic tsunami battered two islands Saturday night, The New York Times reported.

The tsunami wrecked at least 556 homes, nine hotels, 60 shops and 350 boats, a disaster management agency’s spokesperson told the Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Saturday, people were mingling on Java and Sumatra’s beaches when waves unexpectedly pummeled the coasts. The band Seventeen was performing on Java’s Tanjung Lesung Beach when the tsunami crashed down.

Riefian Fajarsyah, Seventeen’s lead singer, said in an emotional Instagram video that the manager and bass player were dead and that Fajarsyah’s wife and three band members were missing, CNN reported.

RELATED: Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Summit Erupts, Shooting Cloud of Volcanic Ash and Smoke Into the Sky

“Today is your birthday, I am wishing that you come home my love,” Fajarsyah wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of the couple in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Aftermath of the tsunami RIAU IMAGES / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Aftermath of the tsunami Achmad Ibrahim/AP/REX/Shutterstock

At least 14 people died and at least 89 people went missing at the event where Seventeen was performing, a party for an electricity company, the Times reported.

The volcano Anak Krakatau, which sits between Java and Sumatra, likely started the tsunami, according to the Associated Press. The volcano’s eruption led to underwater landslides that in turn caused the tsunami, CNN reported.

People react to the tsunami Fauzy Chaniago/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Terrifying Footage and Photos From Alaska Earthquakes Show Decimated Roads, Buildings

The geophysics agency said the volcano erupted 24 minutes before the tsunami hit the islands, according to the AP.

In September, a tsunami started by earthquakes killed hundreds of people in Indonesia. In October, a Lion Air plane fatally crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.