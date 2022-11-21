At Least 62 Killed and Hundreds Injured as 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

Dozens of people died and hundreds more are injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia on Monday, with local officials saying the number of victims will likely continue to increase.

At least 62 people have died, according to the latest information from Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Additionally, over 700 people are injured, according to CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal.

"The majority who died were hit by buildings. Some were hit on the head," said Herman Suherman, head of the Cianjur regency, where the quake was centered, per The Washington Post. "All you can hear here is ambulance sirens everywhere."

Store damaged in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia. Firman Taqur/AP/Shutterstock

Many buildings in the Cianjur region in West Java were also damaged, including over 2,200 houses, four schools, and a hospital, according to the BNPB. Additionally, over 5,000 people have been displaced.

However, the full toll of the devastation has yet to come into focus,

"There are still many residents trapped at the incident sites," said West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, per CNN. "We assume that the injured and dead victims will continue to increase over time."

Although the earthquake was centered in the Cianjur area, tremors were felt more than 60 miles away in the country's capital, reported The New York Times. At least 25 aftershocks were recorded by Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency, per NBC News.

Local officials said there was no risk of a tsunami occurring, although they have warned of possible landslides, according to CNN.

"We need to remain vigilant," Ridwan Kamil, the governor of West Java province, told local reporters, per The Washington Post.

Damaged home in Indonesia. STR/AFP via Getty

Indonesia, which is home to over 276 million, is particularly susceptible to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes as it is located on an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the "Ring of Fire."

In December 2004, more than 230,000 people were killed from a tsunami in the region that was triggered by an earthquake with a magnitude 9.1.