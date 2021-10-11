Oct. 11 is the day our nation recognizes the invaluable contributions and positive impact the Indigenous peoples have made on American society

Everything You Need to Know About Indigenous Peoples' Day

A student of Anahuacalmecac International University Preparatory of North America school for indigenous students holds incense during an event celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in the Hollywood area on October 8, 2017 of Los Angeles, Californiaa. The event is a celebration of the Los Angeles County's decision to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. Both the city and the county of Los Angeles have approved the replacement on each second Monday in October, starting no later than 2019.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is a holiday that honors Native American peoples and their ancestors for their resilience, inherent sovereignty and the impact they've had on our nation across many generations.

Each year, the day is observed on the second Monday during the month of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples' Day falls on Oct. 11, the day also nationally recognized as Columbus Day – which has been viewed as controversial across the country in recent years.

Christopher Columbus has been seen by Indigenous peoples as a colonizer, rather than a foreign founder of America, whose European intrusion in 1492 was responsible for the loss of life, destruction of land and disruption of tradition that was practiced by Native Americans for tens of thousands of years prior to his arrival.

Engraving of Christopher Columbus Upon Reaching the New World by D. K. Bonatti Credit: Historical Picture Archive/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

The Smithsonian recorded an estimation that "in the 130 years following first contact, Native America lost 95 percent of its population." Immediately after the explorers-turned-settlers entered the Western Hemisphere, the Indigenous peoples experienced slavery and had their resources infringed upon.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Joe Biden made history as the first president to issue a presidential proclamation acknowledging Indigenous Peoples' Day. The statement served as a significant boost to refocus the federal holiday from acknowledging Columbus toward celebrating native peoples instead.

Members of a Native-American dance group from Tesuque Pueblo in New Mexico perform in the historic Plaza in Santa Fe, New Mexico, as part of the city's Indigenous Peoples Day program Credit: Robert Alexander/Getty

"Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities," Biden wrote. "It is a measure of our greatness as a nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them."

In recent years, some cities and states in the U.S. have made official decisions to celebrate Indigenous Day instead of Columbus Day. In 2019, states like Vermont, New Mexico and Maine passed legislation renaming the holiday completely. That same year, Washington, D.C. joined the movement and switched the holiday's name.

Women drummers sing as they lead a march during an Indigenous Peoples Day event, in Seattle. In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to stop recognizing Columbus Day and instead turned the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples Indigenous Peoples Day, Seattle, USA - 09 Oct 2017 Credit: AP/Shutterstock

South Dakota was the first state to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day as "Native Americans' Day" in the 1990s. South Dakota has the third-largest population of Native Americans in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the Smithsonian's blog, more than one dozen states (plus the nation's capital) today observe Indigenous Peoples' Day, including Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Although not everyone is opting to replace the Italian explorer's holiday completely, a number of U.S. cities, states and school districts have decided to recognize both Columbus and the Indigenous simultaneously.

Drummers let out a yell as they finish a song during an Indigenous Peoples Day gathering before a march, in Seattle. In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted to stop recognizing Columbus Day and instead turned the second Monday in October into a day of recognition of Native American cultures and peoples Columbus Day Quarrel, Seattle, USA - 09 Oct 2017 Credit: AP/Shutterstock

The earliest known Columbus Day celebration occurred on Oct. 12, 1792, in honor of the 300th anniversary of the explorer's arrival to America.

To learn more about Indigenous Peoples' Day and ways you can honor Native America, Renée Gokey, citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and teacher services coordinator at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., has provided a list of ways you can celebrate.