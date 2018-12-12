India's Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Reportedly Spent $100 Million on Daughter Isha's Lavish Wedding

The party is just getting started!

On Wednesday, just a few days after India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani honored his daughter Isha with a lavish pre-wedding celebration, which featured a performance by none other than Beyoncé and included guests like Hillary Clinton and newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, the wealthy businessman, 61, will walk Isha, 27, down the aisle to wed fellow billionaire Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand.

For the nuptials, Mukesh reportedly spent a whopping $100 million, according to Bloomberg.

The ceremony will be held at the family’s home— a 27-story palace in Mumbai, Bloomberg reported.

While there are few other details surrounding Isha’s big day, it is expected to be over the top.

In order to keep track of all the pre-wedding festivities, guests were given access to an app that kept them informed on all the activities, according to Reuters.

After arriving at Udaipur Maharana Pratap airport on Friday, Chopra, 36, posted a shot of the celebration on her Instagram Stories the next day.

Beyoncé at Isha's pre-wedding celebration Beyonce/Instagram

In the photo, the star showed off two place cards for her and her husband that highlighted her new married name.

Clearly enjoying seeing herself addressed as “Priyanka Chopra Jones,” the star placed a flame sticker that read “LIT” on the bottom of the snap.

Beyoncé, 37, also shared a series of photos from the evening, sharing a series of photos that highlighted the dramatic red and gold gown she wore, which had a slit on one side that stretched all the way to her hip.

The gown appeared to be one of the costumes she wore during the performance.

The singer also shared a series of photos and clips of herself onstage wearing an all-gold outfit and performing with two backup dancers and what appeared to be a full band.

Although Isha’s nuptials are a lavish affair, the Ambanis family has donated a generous amount of food to feed the public, according to Bloomberg. In fact, it’s enough to feed 5,100 people three meals for four days. The family has also set up a bazaar, displaying traditional Indian paintings and pottery.

In addition to being a Yale graduate, Isha was named one of Asia’s women to watch by Forbes in 2015.

Anand, 33, is the executive director of the global conglomerate Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty, in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Reuters.