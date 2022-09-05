Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'

The woman was unable to leave her home during the flood and called 911 for help on Saturday evening, according to local news outlets

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 05:29 PM
Indiana Woman Dies After Flood Washes Away Her Home
Photo: Jeff-Craig Fire Department/Facebook

A flood tore through southeast Indiana over the weekend and left one woman dead after she was unable to escape from her home.

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Jefferson and Switzerland counties were hit with as much as nine inches of rain in just under three hours starting on Saturday night. The downpour led to a flash flood that destroyed homes and caused damage to other structures in the area.

"It hit everybody at once," resident Amber Brierly told the news station. "Like we heard the creeks flowing and then next thing you know, we're all flooded out."

"The waves [of water] is coming in our yards, knocking down our trees," she added.

As the rain fell, an elderly woman in Jefferson County called 911 on Saturday and reported that she was unable to leave her home in the rising waters, per WAVE.

While first responders traveled to the area, they were unable to locate her due to extensive damage.

"Upon arrival, it appeared the property's structures had been washed away," Jefferson County Emergency Management said, per FOX Weather. "No residents were located."

L: Caption . PHOTO: eff-Craig Fire Department/Facebook
R: Caption . PHOTO: Jeff-Craig Fire Department/Facebook

The woman's body was ultimately found the next morning a "significant distance" from where the 911 call came in, WHAS reported. NBC affiliate WLWT and CBS affiliate WLKY also reported the woman's death.

Her identity has not been publicly released, but WHAS reported that family members indicated they were searching for belongings after the home was washed away by the flood.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency for more information.

According to WAVE, four other people were reported missing during the flood but have since been found.

Jerry Seal, a resident whose home was washed away during the storm, said the experience was like nothing else he's witnessed in the 50 years he has lived in the area.

"We're finding stuff, have no idea where it came from, but it's here," he told WAVE. "Our stuff that was here is gone. Somebody else's rolled in."

"When it let loose, it let loose," he continued. "I imagine most of my stuff is down the Ohio River somewhere."

WHAS reported that two homes in all were swept away in the storm.

RELATED VIDEO: Flooding in Western Michigan Causes College Football Stadium to Look Like a Swimming Pool

Another resident told WLKY that they "never witnessed this type of devastation."

"I'm still in shock," said Gary Imel. "It's just devastating."

Imel said the floods took 200 bales of hay that he and others spent "all summer long" cutting and preparing.

"We store it so that in the wintertime, that's what we feed the livestock," he told the outlet. "That's all they have to eat."

Related Articles
60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies in Flash Flood While on Phone with Husband: ‘Lost Her Life for $18’
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
Ty Carter, with Garrett Enterprises, fills jugs with non-potable water at Forest Hill High School
Here's How Mississippi Residents Are Coping During the Jackson Water Crisis
heros-Simone Edmond-Tekendria Valentine
School Bus Crew Use Seat Belts to Save Brother and Sister During Flood: 'Very Grateful'
Severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia
44 People Found Following Flash Flooding in Southwest Virginia
‘Loss of Life Expected’ as Ky. Governor Declares Emergency Over ‘One of the Worst’ Floods in State History
'Loss of Life' Expected as Ky. Governor Declares Emergency Over 'One of the Worst' Floods in State History
Video Shows Waterspout Come Ashore Before Destroying Several Homes on Maryland Island
Video Shows Waterspout Come Ashore Before Destroying Several Homes on Maryland Island
Flooding in Kentucky
Death Toll Rises to at Least 25 in Historic Kentucky Flooding
Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022 in Quicksand, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Is Intensified by Climate Crisis
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Summit County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned paddle boarder from the Dillon Reservoir
Paddleboarder 'Blown Off' Board Dies After Microburst: 'He Was Unable to Keep His Head Above the Water'
9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree
9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree During Storm While Camping With Family: 'Unimaginable Loss'
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37
Flooding in Kentucky
Here's How to Help Victims of Historic Kentucky Flooding
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Police Find 31 Decomposing Bodies and 16 Cremated Remains at Funeral Home in Indiana