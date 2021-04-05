Indiana University Student Dies After Falling Off Fourth Story Balcony

Jacob Schleinz, 20, was a junior at Indiana University, studying finance at the Kelley School of Business

An Indiana University student died Friday after falling from the fourth story balcony of an apartment building.

Jacob Schleinz, 20, was a junior at Indiana University, studying finance at the Kelley School of Business. He was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by loved ones.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Friends described Schleinz, who was also involved with numerous charities including Indiana University Dance Marathon, as having been "brilliant and talented."

"His life showed great promise as he was an exceptional student with high ambition," the page reads.

"The world is now a quieter place without Jacob Schleinz," the GoFundMe's description continues. "If you had the opportunity to know him, there is a very good chance he made you smile and laugh countless times. He never failed to put a smile on your face and his contagious positive energy will not be forgotten."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Police responded to a report that a man had fallen off an apartment building balcony around 5:42 a.m. on Friday, according to the Indiana Daily Student.

A woman told police that she had been talking to Schleinz on her balcony, when suddenly he fell over the railing.

When police arrived, they found him lying on the sidewalk with significant injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo told the newspaper.