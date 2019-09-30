Indiana State Trooper Responds in 30 Seconds to Save 5-Year-Old Choking in Parents' Minivan

Image zoom Ben Reason, Maddox Gates Indiana State Police; WSB

An Indiana State Trooper arrived just in the nick of time to help save a 5-year-old boy who had been choking in his family’s minivan.

Maddox Gates had fallen asleep in the back of the vehicle as his family headed home to Marietta, Georgia, through Indiana after a family trip to Michigan on Thursday, his mom Jill Gates told ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

When he awoke, Jill noticed he was choking and appeared as though he was about to throw up.

“I tried to get him to throw up into the bag, and he just dropped it and just kind of threw up all over himself,” she said. “And then I was calling his name and he wasn’t responding to me. His eyes were kind of over to the side and glazed a little bit.”

Dad Brad Gates, who told the outlet that seeing Maddox like that made him feel “helpless,” quickly pulled over to the side of the highway and dialed 911 — only for trooper Ben Reason to appear within 30 seconds.

Reason was driving home from work at 4:27 p.m. when he received a broadcast that an unconscious and unresponsive boy was on the side of U.S. 31, according to a news release by the Indiana State Police.

Reason managed to make it to the scene about 30 seconds later, where he found Maddox in Jill’s arms, turning blue with his eyes rolled back into his head and his jaw clenched shut.

Maddox was able to throw up whatever had been stuck in his throat after Reason performed the Heimlich, and he eventually became more responsive, the release said.

“We were in the middle of nowhere, Indiana, and it was like we had these angels watching over us,” Jill told WSB-TV. “[Reason] just seemed to appear out of nowhere … I can’t thank him enough for stopping and doing what he did.”

Maddox was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, Indiana, and was later released, his dad said, according to the release.

Reason has been with the Indiana State Police for seven years. Troopers like him receive first aid training every two years, which includes CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.