The newborn was named Malaki Thomas Robertson — his middle name in honor of Trooper Thomas Maymi

Ind. State Trooper Helps Mom Deliver Baby on Side of Toll Road — and Newborn Is Named After Him!

The parents of a newborn baby are extra grateful for an Indiana State Trooper after police say he helped deliver their child on the side of a toll road.

Trooper Thomas Maymi was working a shift on the Indiana Toll Road when the dramatic ordeal unfolded on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

While observing traffic near the 52 mile-marker around 12:30 p.m., Maymi noticed that a male driver had stopped his semi-truck on the westbound side of the road, exited his vehicle and was running across the highway towards him, the release stated.

Once there, officials said the driver — identified as Carl Robertson — told Maymi that he needed help as his wife was pregnant and "may be in labor."

Maymi immediately jumped into action, advising dispatch to call for an ambulance while following Robertson to his truck to check on his pregnant wife, Shaniqua Traywick, according to authorities.

"Upon entering the truck, Trp. Maymi was greeted by the driver's wife who said she was in labor," the press release reads. "It became quite clear to the Trooper that there was not enough time to transport the patient to the hospital and he would be delivering the baby."

With no other options, Maymi helped Traywick with her contractions until LaPorte County EMS arrived at the scene — and just two minutes later, Traywick's son made his arrival.

Following the "special unexpected delivery," State Police said the woman and her baby were transported to LaPorte Hospital.

The family was later confirmed to be "doing fine," and noted that the newborn weighed in at 6 lbs., 3 o.z.

In a sweet nod to the trooper who jumped into action and helped with the delivery, the parents revealed that they named their son Malaki Thomas Robertson — his middle name after Maymi's first name.

Of the gesture, Maymi said he was just "glad that he was in the right place at the right time and wishes them congratulations," according to the release.

State Police said Traywick and Robertson were still "very much in shock over the grand entrance made by baby Malaki," but were incredibly appreciative of Maymi.