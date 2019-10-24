Indiana Resale Store Employee Returns $7,000 Left in Coat Pocket: 'It's Just About Integrity'

An Indiana man was reunited with $7,000 thanks to a generous resale shop worker who discovered the cash in a donated jacket.

Jennifer Kimes, a buyer at Plato’s Closet in Valparaiso, Indiana, was examining the jacket when she made a shocking discovery in one of its pockets.

“Sometimes you find like, gum, or a picture, or a grocery list, or something like that,” she told WLS-TV. “You don’t find $7,000 in a pocket.”

The big bucks were comprised of $6,000 worth of $100 bills, and $1,000 in $20 bills, Fox News reported.

Image zoom Jennifer Kimes ABC 7

Kimes told WLS she was initially “scared” and “nervous” upon discovering the money, and quickly stashed it in a safe spot in the cash register and called her boss, Tammy Wendland.

“I’m saying to her, ‘What did you say, what did you say?’ ‘A very large sum of money!’ ” Wendland told the outlet. “I was so surprised that she was saying this.”

Kimes was able to contact the man who had donated the jacket, and she made the trek to a store he owned nearby in order to return it.

RELATED: Pizzeria Employee Returns $424,000 Check Mistakenly Left Behind by Customer Who Didn’t Leave a Tip

“He indicated to me, ‘I know what you have,’ and I said to him, ‘What do I have?’ and in response he told me that I have a very large sum of money with a rubber band around it, and I told him that I was really grateful that he knew what I had because it absolutely put my mind at ease that it was going to the right person,” she told Fox News.

Though the find was certainly a large chunk of change, Kimes said she never even considered pocketing the cash, as it would go against her moral code.

“It’s just about integrity, so when you work with things like this, you have to make sure that you’re honest and you do the right,” she told WLS.