Indiana Police Say Suspected Dead Body in Field Is Actually a 'Life-Sized' Sex Doll
Indiana police thought they were responding to the discovery of a dead body, but it turned out to be a sex doll abandoned in a grassy area, according to the Gary Police Department.
The ordeal began when a utility worker on Sunday spotted what appeared to be a woman wrapped in a green bed sheet near an intersection in Gary, Region News Source originally reported.
Public Information Officer Lt. Dawn Westerfield with the Gary PD tells PEOPLE that the presumed body was transported to the Lake County Coroner's Office, where it was concluded to be a "life-sized silicone/rubber type female doll."
This is the second sex doll found by Gary authorities this year, according to RNS. Gary paramedics previously received a report of a woman lying on abandoned tires but it was later determined to be a sex toy, RNS reported.
Before authorities learned the latest discovery was also sex toy, news of the presumed body caught the attention of a nearby search party looking for Gary resident Ariana Taylor, 23, RNS reported. A missing persons investigation was opened on April 3 following Taylor's disappearance.
Taylor was last heard from on April 2, before Indiana State Police found her vehicle had crashed off I-65, according to the Gary Police Department.
Police describe Taylor as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 200 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Salazar with Gary police at 219-881-1209, the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP or 911.