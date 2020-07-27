Indiana Police Officer Helps 12-Year-Old Boy Run His Lemonade Stand, Vows to Match All Proceeds

"His mother is concerned about him not knowing whether or not to trust police officers or not. My job is to tell him that he has nothing to worry about. Don’t be fearful, don’t be afraid of us," Officer Ron Glon said

An Indiana police officer is being praised for his kind actions after he went out of his way to support one little boy as he operated a lemonade stand in his South Bend community.

Jaelynn Wilson said he was completely taken aback when South Bend Officer Ron Glon showed up to his stand on Sunday and offered to help with the lemonade, popcorn, and punch sales, NBC affiliate WNDU reported.

As if that wasn't kind enough, Glon also vowed to personally match 100 percent of the proceeds that Jaelynn made for the day.

"I’m out of words, I’m out of words. It’s crazy," the 12-year-old boy told the outlet.

Jaelynn's mom, Tina Wilson, admitted that when Glon first showed up, she thought something was wrong and assumed they were being told to close down the stand that Jaelynn and her four-year-old son operate every few weeks together.

"I thought, 'Oh, we're in trouble,' " she recalled to the outlet.

But to her surprise, Glon simply told them that he wanted to help — both physically and financially.

"Me and Jaelynn are going to be waiting on people, collecting money, serving drinks, and I’m going to match 100 percent of what we take in, out of my pocket," he told Jaelynn's grandmother in WNDU's clip.

And so he did. Throughout the day, Glon and Jaelynn served customers in the parking lot while also finding time to have a football catch and get to know each other over a cup of lemonade.

Marcia Brown, a regular customer of Jaelynn’s, said she wasn't surprised by Glon's kind gesture, telling WNDU, "Ron Glon is a sweet person."

Jaelynn told the outlet he will treasure the experience forever.

"It came to my heart and I thought of him [as] a family member because it really meant a lot for a police officer to help somebody who they don’t even know," he said.

"They are just out here doing what the want to do, and he came to support," added Jaelynn, who noted that he dreams of turning his lemonade stand into a food truck, buying a Nissan GTR, and joining the NBA.

As for Glon, he said his reason for helping Jaelynn was for much more than simply being kind, especially during a time where police have been criticized for their unjust treatment of the Black community.