Watch This Meteor Streak Across the Sky in Footage Captured By a Police Officer's Dash Cam

While out on patrol Wednesday evening, one police officer in Indiana captured breathtaking footage of the Geminid meteor shower, known for its green fireballs.

Cpl. Chris Cramer of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department in Kokomo unexpectedly filmed the meteor shower “entering our atmosphere on his dash camera near 600 E. on SR22,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

The video, which has been viewed over 15,000 times, shows a large green fireball streak across the sky.

The Geminid is “usually the strongest meteor shower of the year,” according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). “The Geminids are often bright and intensely colored. Due to their medium-slow velocity, persistent trains are not usually seen. These meteors are also seen in the southern hemisphere, but only during the middle of the night and at a reduced rate.”

Getty

Residents in locations such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Atlanta are unlikely to have seen the Geminid.

Though the famous winter meteor shower peaked Thursday evening into early Friday morning, bright meteors should be visible for the next few days, according to NASA.

The Geminid meteor shower is nearly 200 years old, with the first recorded observation taking place in 1833 from a riverboat on the Mississippi River, NASA said.