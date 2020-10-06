Larry Crenshaw was reportedly removing a deer stand in the woods with a friend when the fatal attack happened

Indiana Police Detective Dies After Being Stung by Hornets 'Between 40 and 50 Times'

An Indiana police detective died over the weekend after he was attacked by hornets while hunting with a friend, according to his obituary and The Herald Bulletin.

Larry Crenshaw, who worked as a detective and police chief for the Anderson Police Department, died Sunday afternoon at Rush Memorial Hospital in Rushville following the "unexpected accident," according to his obituary.

The 59-year-old was removing a deer stand with a friend in the woods near Brookville when they were attacked by the hornets, The Herald Bulletin reported.

Local coroners told the outlet that Crenshaw's death appeared to be the result of an allergic reaction.

"He was stung by hornets between 40 and 50 times," explained Rush County Coroner Ron Jarman.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter said that Crenshaw was "transported to the Rushville hospital" after the incident.

Though Crenshaw ultimately died from the attack, the other friend reportedly survived, according to The Herald Bulletin. His condition was not known.

Jarman and Baxter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

At the time of his death, Crenshaw was serving as a detective for the Anderson Police Department.

He also worked as a police chief for the department between 2012 and 2016 and was elected to the Madison County Council, where he served as president from 2004 to 2012.

In a statement from the Anderson Police Department, a spokesperson told The Herald Bulletin, "Larry was a skilled and respected officer who will be missed by his friends at the Anderson Police Department."

Aside from his career, Crenshaw was a dedicated father of three who "adored his entire family," according to his obituary.

"Larry was a loving husband, dad, and Poppy. Larry was quite the family man," his obituary states. "He enjoyed coaching baseball and most recently was the pitcher for his grandsons’ baseball team. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed playing golf and ping pong with his son, Hogan. On most vacations, you could find Larry on his raft or boat."

In the wake of his death, many of Crenshaw's loved ones paid tribute to the police detective on his Facebook page and commended him for his big heart.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m at a loss for words. My prayers are with your family. You were an amazing man and friend," wrote one user, while another added, "I know you touched a lot of lives in all your years of service."

"You had a heart of gold and would do anything for anybody," wrote someone else.

One family friend called Crenshaw "an amazing husband, father, leader, and friend," and praised him for "serving our community for so many years."

"Larry, you did it right. You made an everlasting impact," the family friend wrote. "You will truly be missed and never forgotten."