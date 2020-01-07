Indiana Mom Gives Birth to Twins Born in Different Decades: 'We're Still Kind of Speechless'

Image zoom Courtesy Dawn Gilliam

An Indiana woman is the mother of twins who don’t actually share the same birthday — or even the same birth year — after giving birth to one child on New Year’s Eve and another on New Year’s Day.

Dawn Gilliam welcomed twins born in separate decades when she delivered daughter Joslyn on Dec. 31, 2019 and son Jaxon on Jan. 1, 2020, according to WBNS.

The unexpected twist of fate began when the pregnant mom went to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital on New Year’s Eve with concerns over lack of fetal movement.

Though the twins weren’t actually due until February 19, Gilliam gave birth to the first twin at 11:37 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Joslyn came into the world weighing 4 lbs. and 11 oz., making her the last 2019 baby delivered at the hospital.

RELATED: California Mom Welcomes Twins — Born in Two Different Years

Thirty minutes later, brother Jaxon was born at 12:07 a.m., weighing 4 lbs. and 7 oz. He was the hospital’s first baby to be delivered in the new year.

“We’ve known for a while that she was going to be born first,” Gilliam said of her newborn daughter during a press conference, according to WBNS. “She’s been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he was breech. So, it took a while for him to come.”

The twins’ father, Jason Tello, told reporters that “still kind of overwhelmed” by the rare occurrence.

“Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise — different dates, different years,” he said, according to WSAV. “That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless still.”

RELATED VIDEO: Identical Twin Sisters Separated at Birth on Reuniting 33 Years Later: ‘It Just Can’t Be Real’

Gilliam — who is also mom of Gabryel, 5, and James, 10 — told TODAY Parents her newborn babies already have distinct personalities. Joslyn, according to the stay-at-home mother of four, is bonding well with her dad.

“She won’t hold my finger, but she will grip onto Jason’s,” Gilliam shared. “The other day, when I was holding her, she opened her eyes, squinted really hard and then shut them. I gave her back to Jason and she was happy again.”

Meanwhile, she revealed that Jaxon is “the total opposite” and a total mama’s boy.

“Jaxon won’t grip onto Jason’s finger, but he will mine,” Gilliam said.

According to WBNS, Joslyn and Jaxon are healthy, but will remain in the hospital on feeding tubes for some time.