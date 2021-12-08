Indiana mom Ashley Hedden, 38, and her daughter Grace, 10, were killed in a car accident Tuesday morning

Mom and Daughter Die on Way to School After Truck Runs Through Stop Sign: 'Heartbroken'

An Indiana mom and her two daughters were involved in a fatal accident earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, Ashley Hedden was driving to school to drop off her daughters Emmakate and Grace, 10, according to a GoFundMe account.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. that morning, a 2021 Dodge pickup truck driven was traveling southbound on a road in Sullivan County, Indiana State Police wrote in a press release.

Their preliminary investigation indicated that the driver "failed to yield" at a stop sign and then traveled into the lanes of County Road 300 North, "forcefully striking" the vehicle driven by Hedden, 38.

"The momentum of the collision caused the vehicles to propel to the south side of the intersection and off the roadway," police wrote. "Both vehicles came to a final stop at this location, with the Lincoln rolling onto the driver's side."

Both Hedden, who was driving, as well as her daughter Grace died at the scene from their injuries, police said.

Her other daughter was transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital "for immediate medical treatment." Ferree was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Although specific information about Emma's injuries have not been made publicly available, she is expected to recover, according to the GoFundMe.

While the investigation is ongoing, police said that they "do not believe that drugs and alcohol are contributing factors."

The Indiana State Police tells PEOPLE that once their investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Sullivan County Prosecutor's Office to review.

Hedden was remembered as being a "fun-loving person," according to a tribute shared on a GoFundMe account set up to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

"Everyone she met enjoyed being in her company. She was a devoted and loving mother and wife, a wonderful person, and a true friend," wrote organizer Heather McCammon.

Ashley's daughter Grace was described as a "wonderful little girl who found fun wherever she went."

"Grace was a wild and free spirit!" McCammon wrote. "She was always laughing and was a true character with a glowing personality."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised over $23,000.

One woman who knew the family told NBC affiliate WTWO that news of the crash hit their Indiana community hard.

"Anytime you have somebody pass away in the community, especially in such a small town like Sullivan, it's a hard loss for everyone," Christy Pearison told the outlet.

"Even if you don't directly know them, you know somebody that does know them," Pearison added. "It's a hard day for everyone."

On Tuesday, Sullivan Elementary School shared their own tribute, writing that they "are heartbroken."

"Our SES family has suffered a terrible loss today. A fourth grade student, Grace Hedden, and her mother, Ashley Hedden (SES cafeteria staff), lost their lives in a tragic car accident this morning," the school wrote in a statement shared on its Facebook account.

"Please keep our students, staff and the Hedden family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," they continued, noting that counseling and support services would be made available at the school on Wednesday.