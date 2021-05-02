Two other students were riding in the car with the victims but were unharmed in the crash

2 Indiana High School Students Killed in Car Crash on Their Way to Prom Together

Two high school students from Indiana died in a car crash on their way to the senior prom on Saturday.

Hamilton Heights High School senior Kalen Hart and her prom date, Lendon Byram, a student at Cathedral High School, were both killed in the crash. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday by Derek Arrowood, the superintendent of Hamilton Heights School Corporation.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have been informed that two students involved in this accident died from their injuries," Arrowood said.

The accident happened around 5:15 p.m. local time in Arcadia, about 40 miles north of Indianapolis. Hart and Byram were both found dead once officers arrived.

According to the Indiana Star, Byram was driving the vehicle and Hart was the front-seat passenger. Two other students were in the backseat of the car but were not injured in the accident.

The victims' ages were not revealed.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to CNN, sheriff's spokesperson Ryan McClain said that drugs or alcohol do not seem to be involved in the cause.

HHSC canceled prom activities after the fatal crash. The school is now offering grief counselors to all students and staff, HSSC said on Facebook.

"Grief is personal and everyone experiences and processes loss and trauma differently," the school said in a statement. "This is an unimaginable loss for these families and our school community."

Prom Accident Credit: WTHR/YouTube

Hart's mother, Jody Bartrom Conaway, shared a fundraiser on Facebook that is seeking $15,000 to cover Hart's funeral and burial expenses. As of Sunday afternoon, over $13,000 has been raised.