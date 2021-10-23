Dominic Lizama, 50, was identified by loved ones as the driver of an SUV that was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Okaloosa County, Florida, on Oct. 16

Ind. Father with 'Kind Heart' Killed in Head-On Car Crash That Also Injured His Wife and 2 Kids

An Indiana father of two was killed in a tragic car accident that also injured his wife and children.

Dominic Lizama, 50, was identified by loved ones as the driver of an SUV that was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Okaloosa County, Florida, on Oct. 16.

His wife Tina, 47, as well as his two teenagers, 17-year-old Grace and 15-year-old Austin, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up in support of the family.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. as the Lizama family was traveling west on SR 293, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

As the family's SUV was approaching SR 85, the driver of a pickup truck headed east on SR 293 crossed the center line. The vehicles collided, causing the Lizama family's SUV to overturn, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup truck was described as a 35-year-old male. Authorities said he sustained minor injuries.

Dominic was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Loved ones shared more details about the fatal crash on the GoFundMe page, writing that "as the driver, and with little reaction time, Dominic attempted to miss the truck but ended up taking the majority of the impact. By doing that, he saved his family but unfortunately he paid the ultimate price."

Grace has been hospitalized with "several broken ribs, lacerations to her kidney and heavy damage to her spleen," according to longtime friend and the fundraiser's organizer Angela Thomas, while "Tina suffered a cracked sternum and Austin has cracked vertebrae among other injuries."

In an update shared on Friday, Thomas said that Grace has been moved out of the ICU and Austin is "'hangin' in there' and continuing to heal."

"They are in great medical hands and are working to heal physically, but emotionally this will be a hard road for the Lizama family," Thomas wrote in the fundraiser's description, adding that Dominic was a man with an "infectious laugh, smile and kind heart."

"He would do anything to help a friend, neighbor or even a stranger," she added.