John Carreone fundraised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation after they helped his daughter Celina, who was born with a nervous system disorder

Ind. Dad Raises $30K on Cycle Ride for Make-A-Wish After Org Helps His Critically Ill Daughter

An Indiana dad recently went the distance and raised $30,000 to give back to a charity that helped his daughter, who is critically ill.

On Thursday, John Carreone cycled 80 miles across the state, from West Lafayette to Danville, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Carreone set out to bike for the foundation — which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses — after they helped his daughter Celina, who was born with a nervous system disorder, the outlet reported.

"The ride was in honor of Celina," Carreone told WTHR through tears. "She's our wish kiddo."

According to the outlet, Make-A-Wish sent Celina and her family to Disney World when she was 12.

"That week changed our family," Carreone recalled to WTHR of the trip.

Because of how impactful Make-A-Wish was in his family's life, Carreone said he wanted to raise money for the foundation so that other children also had those experiences.

"It doesn't matter what the wish is," he explained to WTHR. "It's the experience itself that's important."

And he's already well on his way to making that happen.

After biking 80 miles on Thursday, Carreone finished his trip at the Danville Verizon store, where he was greeted by the Make-A-Wish team and their latest recipient, a 14-year-old boy named Jack Moon, according to WTHR.

Moon, who is from Avon, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in August 2019 but has since gone into remission after receiving treatment, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: See How This 16-Year-Old Heart Transplant Patient Used Make-A-Wish Foundation to Pay It Forward

Thanks to the $30,000 that Carreone raised, the foundation can continue granting wishes to kids like Moon, who asked to have a shopping spree at that Verizon store, according to WTHR.

"I just thought I was going to come in to celebrate and I'm just shocked," Moon told the outlet of his wish, which included a new iPhone and other gifts.

Moon's mom, Amanda Bettis, was also grateful to the foundation for making her son's wish happen.