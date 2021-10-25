Indiana City Offers $5,000 Cash Incentive, 'On-Demand' Grandparents to Get People to Move There

The relocation package also includes a year's membership to the local YMCA, gift cards to the farmer's market and tickets to productions at the local playhouse

An Indiana city is offering an incentive package to entice remote workers to relocate there — and it includes "on-demand" grandparents!

Greensburg, which is located 67 miles southeast of Indianapolis, hopes to "expand our workforce" and "bring new neighbors and their families" to the area, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

The program was first shared on a website called MakeMyMove, which disclosed that Greensburg's relocation package is valued at $7,000.

The package includes $5,000 in cash to "offset moving expenses," a year membership to the local YMCA, gift cards to the seasonal farmer's market and tickets to productions at the local playhouse.

Remote workers will also get "hosted visits to the Lake Santee beach," a concierge team to help facilitate the relocation, invitations to neighbors' home-cooked meals and a "Seat at the Table," where workers can join community leaders at annual events.

But perhaps the most interesting incentive is the "Grandparents on Demand" program offered by Tami Wenning, the director of the Decatur County Community Foundation, and her husband Dan Wenning.

According to the MakeMyMove listing, Tami and Dan will "happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school."

"Anyone moving with kids knows that there's no price tag to put on this one," the page reads, noting that Dan also drives the local school bus.

"When we have a grandparents day thing, it's packed," Tami told NPR's Weekend Edition. "I would be more than happy to go to school and be there for a child so they don't have to go without a grandma."

"If somebody needs somebody, we can do that," she added to NBC affiliate WTHR. "Cookies, hugs, things at school — I'll put their art on my refrigerator and be proud of it."

If the "Grandparents on Demand" program isn't enough to entice you, the "friendly and affordable" city is also home to "top schools, a terrific hospital, a quaint and busy downtown square and has plenty of space to stretch out a bit," the listing states.

Those interested must meet eligibility requirements, which include being at least 18 years old, locating to Greensburg within the next six to 12 months, already having a remote position or being self-employed outside of Greensburg and eligibility to work in the U.S., per the listing.

Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said the city already has a population of nearly 12,000 but is hoping to grow larger through the incentive program.

"[Greensburg] is full of great people that will help an individual who moves here, or their family, flourish and grow and be a part of the community," Marsh said, according to Fox affiliate WXIN. "Greensburg, Indiana, is a place that is on the move and we're ready to welcome some new [residents] and neighbors to our community."

"How do we attract people to southeastern Indiana? What we're doing is we're showing those, that maybe live in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco — outside of the Midwest — that you can keep your job where you're working remotely," Marsh added. "You're paying a very high cost of living, maybe in an unsafe environment or the school systems aren't great… [but] you can move here to Greensburg, Indiana and we will set you up."

"We're proud of our incentive package and it really has some unique components to it, as well," Marsh added.