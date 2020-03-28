Indiana City Encourages Residents to Wave to Their Neighbors Daily amid Coronavirus Isolation

Image zoom Getty Images

The city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is asking its residents to spread some love amid the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the city encouraged all residents to walk outside their homes at 7 p.m. each night and wave to their neighbors to combat the loneliness of social distancing.

“‪Now is the time to look after one another, even from a safe distance,” the city wrote on Facebook.

According to CNN, other cities like Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Sandusky, Ohio, are also joining the nationwide movement.

In order to help stop the spread of coronavirus, government and health officials have advised residents with non-essential jobs to stay in their homes, and only leave for necessary errands, like buying groceries or picking up medications.

As of March 28, the governors of 24 states have opted to place their entire state under a stay at home order. California was the first to do so, on March 19, and New York and Illinois followed the next day.

Along with the state-wide orders, many cities and counties have put their areas under similar regulations, notably Denver, Dallas, Atlanta and Miami Beach.

Children across the world are also attempting to spread cheer while social distancing by painting rainbows and posting them in their windows to cheer up people passing by.

Manchester, England, resident Vicky Corbley shared a photo on Twitter of her kids’ paintings that included uplifting messages like “don’t worry,” “we’ll get through this,” and “stay safe.”

Another sweet sign said, “Thank you to our delivery drivers and postmen.”

The activity has even led to a rainbow scavenger hunt ensuing for the children, an outdoor option for those living in places that are not under a Shelter in Place or Stay at Home order.

An outline was created on Google Maps of all the participating homes in the nearby area. Community members are able to access the map and even add their own homes to it. (Brooklyn’s “Rainbow Connection” map can be accessed here).

