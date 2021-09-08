"Their parents should be so proud, and I'm sure the serviceman was in heaven smiling down on them," Jacqi Hornbach wrote on social media

Ind. Boys 'Immediately Stop' Riding Their Bikes to Honor Fallen Veteran After Seeing His Funeral

Two young boys in Indiana are being praised for their thoughtfulness, after they stopped riding their bikes to honor a fallen veteran at his funeral.

Jacqi Hornbach shared the sweet story about the boys in Facebook post over the weekend, a few days after witnessing their kind gesture.

While dog-sitting for a friend last Thursday and enjoying the nice weather, Hornbach said she spotted a funeral procession entering the cemetery across the street. That funeral was for 89-year-old United States Army veteran Charles Everett Yorn, Hornbach told Fox News.

Not long after, Hornbach said two boys came down the street on their bikes just as "Taps", the bugle call played at military funerals, was being performed.

"These two young men were riding their bikes and saw the flag of the deceased military man," she recalled in her post. "They immediately stopped riding, got off their bikes, and stood with respect as TAPS was being played."

Hornbach said she couldn't resist taking a photo at that moment because "I was so proud of these two young men."

"Their parents should be so proud, and I'm sure the serviceman was in heaven smiling down on them," she added, noting that "she debated whether or not to post this, but with all the negative things going on, I thought this was needed."

Hornbach's post has since been shared on Facebook hundreds of times with many social media users echoing her praise for the young boys.

One user, Kendra Yorn Pierson, sweetly commented on the post by writing, "That was my grandpa's funeral. Thank you so much to those two young boys."

Eventually, the post even reached the boys' family members, with Edgar Barajas and Sean Moody each leaving comments identifying the boys as their sons, Cristiano "Cris" Barajas and Lane Moody.

"I always wonder if anything I say sinks in," Sean wrote in one comment. "Obviously more than I thought!"

Sean later spoke to NBC affiliate WTHR and explained that seeing his 8-year-old son Lane in the shot left him "totally amazed."

"I know [Cristiano's] parents are very proud, as we all are," Sean told the outlet, noting that their family has several military veterans in it.

During her interview with Fox News, Hornbach said the moment was "so touching to see" especially because it was "without any prompting or knowledge of anyone watching."