Indiana Apartment Fire Kills Mom and Leaves Her 11-Year-Old Son in Critical Condition

A dog was also killed in the blaze, which injured a firefighter and a civilian

A woman was killed and her 11-year-old son critically injured after an early morning fire broke out at an Indianapolis apartment complex.

The blaze erupted in the garage of the two-story Meadow Lake Apartments around 7:30 a.m., and was called in after witnesses saw it from the interstate, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The woman, 42, and her young son were rescued from the second floor, and were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, a spokeswoman for the fire department confirmed to PEOPLE.

She was pronounced dead approximately 20 minutes later, while her son remains in critical condition.

Indiana apartment fire Indianapolis Fire Department/ FACEBOOK

A firefighter on the scene suffered a heat-related injury, while a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, the fire department said. One dog, a 3-year-old pit bull named Diamond, was also killed.

The fire department said that all four units of the apartment were deemed a “total loss” due to fire, water and smoke damage following the blaze, which also destroyed five cars and took about an hour to get under control.