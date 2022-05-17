The parents are demanding the couple have a child within a year or pay them more than $600,000 in damages

Indian Parents Sue Son and Daughter-in-Law to Get a Grandchild or $600K: 'They Don't Think About Us'

This image from video shows Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad, a 61-year-old retired government officer, and his wife Sadhana Prasad wait at a lawyer's chamber in Haridwar, India, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The Indian couple has sued their pilot son and daughter-in-law in a court demanding a grandchild within a year or compensation of 50 million rupees ($675,675). Prasad said this was an emotional and sensitive issue for him and his wife and they cannot wait any longer. His son got married six years ago

A couple from northern India launched a lawsuit against their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they have a child in a year or pay over $600,000 in damages, multiple outlets reported.

Parents Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad filed the suit against their son earlier this month because they believe they should already be grandparents, according to CNN, which reviewed the Prasad's petition.

"They raised him, educated him, made him capable, and made him a pilot — which was expensive," said their legal representative, Arvind Srivastava, per CNN. "They see people in their neighborhood playing with their grandchildren and feel like they should also have one."

"They said they didn't marry (their son and daughter-in-law) off so that they can live alone," Srivastava continued. "So they said that in the next year, either give us a grandchild or give us compensation."

The suit lists several expenses the parents claim they spent on their 35-year-old son and 31-year-old daughter-in-law, including a car and a honeymoon trip following their wedding six years ago, the outlet reported.

The parents also said they paid about $47,000 for their son's pilot license, the Associated Press reported.

"The main issue is that at this age we need a grandchild, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don't think about us,'' Sanjeev, 61, told reporters last week, according to the AP.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," he added. "It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."

PEOPLE could not locate contact information for the Prasads or their son.

Sanjeev, a government officer, said he and his wife feel they have not been reciprocated for the money they paid to raise their son.

"I have spent my life's earnings on my son's education," Sanjeev told reporters, per the AP.

"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he later added. "I feel very unlucky."

As noted by CNN, caring for elderly parents and in-laws, and carrying on their family line, is often considered an obligation for children in India.