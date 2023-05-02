6 Dead, More Than 30 Injured After Dust Storm Causes Major Dozens of Cars to Crash on Illinois Highway

The crash included "approximately 30 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars" the Illinois State Police said in a press release on Monday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 12:47 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Illinois State Highway Patrol/UPI/Shutterstock (13894786a) First responders walk among some of the 72 vehicles involved in a deadly highway 55 crash, north of Farmersville, in Montgomery County Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. A dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois injured 30 and killed six. Officials say freshly plowed farm land and powerful winds caused the dust storm that covered the highway. Highway Crash Kills Six involves 72 Vehicles, North of Farmersville, Montgomer, Illinois, United States - 01 May 2023
Photo: Illinois State Highway Patrol/UPI/Shutterstock

A pileup of almost 100 vehicles on an Illinois highway on Monday left six individuals dead and more than thirty individuals injured.

The crashes occurred within a 2-mile stretch, according to the Illinois State Police.

"At 10:55 a.m. there was a crash on northbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76. At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76," the law enforcement agency said in a press release.

According to the state police agency, the crash included "approximately 30 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars." Two truck-tractor semi-trailers are also said to have caught fire as a result of the incident.

While the incident remains under investigation, the cause is said to be "due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Illinois State Highway Patrol/UPI/Shutterstock (13894786b) First responders walk among some of the 72 vehicles involved in a deadly highway 55 crash, north of Farmersville, in Montgomery County Illinois on Monday, May 1, 2023. A dust storm south of Springfield, Illinois injured 30 and killed six. Officials say freshly plowed farm land and powerful winds caused the dust storm that covered the highway. Highway Crash Kills Six involves 72 Vehicles, North of Farmersville, Montgomer, Illinois, United States - 01 May 2023
Illinois State Highway Patrol/UPI/Shutterstock

"You couldn't even see. People tried to slow down, and other people didn't, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semi-trucks with so much momentum behind them," said Evan Anderson, 25, who was on the highway during Monday's incident, according to the Associated Press.

Following the crashes, more than 30 people, ranging from ages 2 to 80 years old, were transported to a hospital with minor to life-threatening injuries.

"Reports show there are six fatalities, all occurring in the northbound lanes," the Illinois State Police announced in their press release. "We do not have any additional information on those individuals at this time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to "keep both hands on the wheel and slow down" if caught in a windstorm while out on the road.

"If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides," the organization adds.

Related Articles
Bumble bee
Mom Stung Over 75 Times While Protecting Her Kids from Bee Attack During Family Photoshoot
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Search Continues for Boy, 7, Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family in Ohio: 'We Just Don't Know'
In Memory of Brayden Bahme
Wash. Student, 16, Dies After Reportedly Getting Impaled Through Eye During P.E. Class: 'Tragic Accident'
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-people-taken-hospitals-roof-collapse-ohio-state-university-rcna82125. Credit: NBC
14 People Injured as 'Overloaded' Roof Collapses at Off-Campus Party Near Ohio State University
Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fla. Principal Forced to Resign for Showing Students Michelangelo's 'David' Visits Sculpture
College Senior Has Brain Hemorrhage While on Spring Break in Mexico, Liza Burke
College Senior Dies From Brain Tumor After Suffering from Brain Hemorrhage on Spring Break Trip
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrWk9p5v_Tv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=809607e1-bf7a-4985-9c0a-d73ca390ffbc. cubs/Instagram; GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 24: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 24, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Cubs Fan Wears Kim Mulkey's Pink Feathered Jacket to Game After Losing Twitter Bet
Dave Hollis' Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Former Disney Exec After His Death
Heidi Powell Reflects on Dave Hollis' Cause of Death: 'There Are a Lot of Question Marks for Me'
Robert Denton, Sandra Denton
Couple Die in Georgia Plane Crash 'Doing What They Loved': 'We Find Comfort Knowing They Were Together'
Warwick Tollemache missing after falling off of cruise ship https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=414334516167779&set=pb.100027737021694.-2207520000.&type=3
Search Suspended for Man Who Went Overboard on Cruise Ship Headed to Hawaii: 'Our Family Is Heartbroken'
fort wainright
3 Soldiers Dead, 1 Injured After 2 U.S. Army Helicopters Collide in Alaska
Ireta Reeves, left, mother of Dillon Reeves, 13, a 7th grader at Carter Middle School in Warren and her husband Steve Reeves during a press conference on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Dillon Reeves made a heroic move when he brought his school bus to a safe stop after the driver fell ill and unconscious this week.
'Hero' 7th Grader Grabs Steering Wheel and Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out
Father Dies, 3 Kids Rescued After Falling from Oregon Cliff, Ryan Acord
Dad Dies After Having 'Risked His Life' to Save 3 Kids, Who Were Rescued After Fall from Oregon Cliff
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
Erica Bergeron
Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley
Peacock escaped from Bronx Zoo
Escaped Peacock Returns to Bronx Zoo Hours After Biting Man on the Street: 'I Thought I Was High'