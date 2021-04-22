The 18-month-old boy was accidentally run over by his father, who was backing out of the driveway in a Chevrolet pickup truck, authorities said

Illinois Toddler Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’ After He’s Run Over by Father in Driveway

An 18-month-old boy from Illinois died Tuesday after he was accidentally run over by his father in the family's driveway, according to authorities.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the "tragic accident" occurred on Tuesday evening in Barrington, a northwest suburb of Chicago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call at 6:35 p.m. from Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital regarding the toddler, who had been brought to the hospital after being run over by a vehicle.

As part of their investigation, deputies responded to the scene at the home of the family.

Authorities said they learned that the toddler's 48-year-old father backed his Chevrolet pickup truck out of the driveway while the child was standing about 50 feet away from the truck near his mother and other siblings.

"Just before the father began backing down the driveway the toddler ran toward the pickup, which nobody saw," authorities said in the news release. "The father began backing up then turned the pickup, so he could pull forward out of the driveway. This caused one of the front tires of the pickup to roll over the toddler."

The parents put their son in the pickup truck and rushed him to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An autopsy on the boy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.