Illinois School District's Remote Dress Code Forbids Students from Wearing Pajamas for Class

Springfield Public Schools is set to begin the school year on Aug. 31 with both in-person and online classes

An Illinois school district's dress code for students choosing to learn remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic doesn't necessarily want students lounging in their PJs for class.

Under an updated handbook from Springfield Public Schools, students who participate in online classes for the 2020-2021 school year will be subject to the district's current dress code — which prohibits pajama pants.

The new changes, which also forbids hoods, sunglasses and bandanas, has upset some parents, many of whom believe the no-pajama dress code is a little too strict.

"I made the decision for my kids to be at home, and I don’t really see how any district can come in and say what my kid can’t wear in my house," parent Elizabeth Ballinger told local news station WCIA. "I don’t think they have any right to say what happens in my house.I think they have enough to worry about as opposed to what the kids are wearing. They need to make sure they’re getting educated.”

Another parent added, "They get good grades so worry about teaching not clothes. As long as they are covered up who cares?”

In a statement to NBC 5, Springfield Public Schools claimed that the dress code "will be flexible."

"Our hope is that students approach remote learning as they would in a classroom setting, to the extent possible given each student’s individual circumstances," the district said in a statement. "However, we understand the interpretation of the dress code in a remote learning environment will differ from a normal school setting. It is understandable that during remote learning our dress code will be flexible."

The district also said it has no plans to punish students who do not abide by the wardrobe guidelines.

"We do not intend to be punitive or to prescribe what students wear at home during remote learning, especially in this period of uncertainty and adjustment for students, families and staff," the statement continued. "If there is a specific concern as it relates to dress code, we will address it individually with the student and their family."

According to ABC 7, roughly 14,000 students attend Springfield schools. The school year will begin on Aug. 31 with a combination of online and in-person classes.