Illinois Man, 61, Dies After Being Buried in Corn Inside Farm Grain Bin

An Illinois man was found dead Monday after being submerged in corn in a grain bin, multiple outlets reported.

According to Taylorville Daily News, Christian County sheriff’s office received a 911 call from rural Morrisonville regarding a male trapped in a grain bin. At the time, only the victim’s hand was visible to the 911 caller.

Responders worked to shovel corn from the bin and eventually cut a hole in order to locate and free the subject, local news station WCIA-TV reported.

Morrisonville Police, Morrisonville Fire, Morrisonville Ambulance, Taylorville Police, Taylorville Fire, Dunn’s Ambulance and Christian County Sheriff’s office all responded and assisted on the scene.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene, Taylorville Daily News, WCIA-TV, and The State Journal-Register reported. He has since been identified by Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans as David L. Lowis, 61, of Taylorville.

Christian County Coroner’s office and Christian County Sheriff’s office have not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

According to Lowis’ obituary, he was currently employed by Lowis & Sons Tree Service in Morrisonville. He previously worked for Farmer’s Trucking in Jacksonville, BBT in Waverly and Randy’s On-Site Big Truck Repair as a mechanic.

Lowis was “strong, hardworking, and loved his grandchildren more than anything,” his obituary says.

He is survived by his wife Brenda, whom he married in 2010, his mother Wanda, his children Molly, Adam, John (Patty), DeVore and Amy, his ten siblings and his 12 grandchildren.

A funeral service for Lowis will take place on Saturday at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Morrisonville.