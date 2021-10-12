'Beloved' Illinois High School Student, 17, Dies in Homecoming Accident While Jumping Off Float

"On the way back from the homecoming parade, Heath lost his balance while jumping off of the senior float and hit his head," according to a letter from school officials

A high school senior from Illinois died last week after his school's homecoming parade.

Heath Toothman, a student at Eldorado High School, died on Thursday, according to a letter from his school district.

"The students, staff, and families of eldorado Unit #4 School District received the news last night that one of our beloved students, Heath Toothman, a senior at Eldorado High School passed away," wrote superintendent Ryan Hobbs.

"On the way back from the homecoming parade, Heath lost his balance while jumping off of the senior float and hit his head. First responders were on the scene and he was life flighted immediately to Deaconess hospital where he passed away," Hobbs continued. "Now our attention goes to pulling together as a community and doing everything we can for Heath's family and fellow students."

To honor Heath, the school will hold multiple events "to make sure that our students who witnessed the accident and Heath's friends have all the support they may need."

A special tribute was held that week at a school football game.

"Students will be able to gather near the band section at the football field and have decided to wear blue (Heath's favorite color) to honor him," Hobbs wrote. "A place has been designated for students to leave notes or mementos. These will all be delivered to Heath's family following the game. Our prayers are with Heath's family during this tragic time."

On Tuesday, students and staff also wore blue to honor the student.

Heath was remembered as having a "unique ability to light up a room" as well as a love of "Fortnite, camping, fishing and the Eldorado High School Art Club," according to his obituary.

"He touched many lives," the obituary stated.

Heath is survived by his grandmother and guardian, as well as his two brothers and four sisters. His parents, Charles and Norma Toothman, preceded him in death.