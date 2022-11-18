Illinois Dad Dies After Falling Out of Car While Collecting Donations for Daughter's Girl Scout Troop

An Illinois father was helping his 12-year-old daughter collect canned food donations for her Girl Scout troop when he fell out of the car and hit his head. He died five days later.

Aaron LaMore, a 45-year-old tollway supervisor and veteran, was riding in the car's open hatchback on Nov. 6 when "he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back," his brother-in-law, Ryan Talaga, told media outlet Patch.

"They didn't even get to the first house," Talaga said, adding that the car was going about 5 mph at the time.

When help arrived on the scene, LaMore was able to "pick himself off" the ground and "walk into the ambulance," a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help his wife Erin and their daughter Mia.

Once at the hospital his condition "rapidly" declined, according to the fundraiser.

As he was awaiting transport to another hospital, LaMore — who suffered multiple skull fractures — went into cardiac arrest, according to Patch.

"His injuries were grave at that time," Talaga told the outlet, adding that there was "irreversible damage."

LaMore, who was a veteran and an organ donor, died on Veterans Day, leaving behind his wife of 16 years and their daughter.

"The University of Chicago held a Hero's Walk in his honor as he saved multiple lives that day with his donation," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "He will forever be a hero and champion."

"This is the worst thing that could happen to my sister and my niece, but knowing that he's able to save lives, gives them some peace," Talaga told Patch.

Talaga remembered his brother-in-law as a "very selfless" individual, who also "loved joking around" and "being silly."

He told Patch that the loss is especially difficult for LaMore's daughter. "Mia was a daddy's girl, to the nth degree," he said.

Family members created the GoFundMe page to help cover expenses and medical bills as well as the cost of Mia's future education.

"Their burden is heavy, and we want to help lighten the load," read a message on the page, which has raised over $28,000 as of Friday afternoon.

According to his obituary, in lieu of flowers, loved ones are encouraging donations to Gift of Hope or the Wounded Warrior Project.