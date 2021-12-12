6 Killed in Illinois Amazon Warehouse Tornado Collapse Identified, Range in Age from 26 to 62

"The Coroner's Office has spoken with a representative from each family to relay their findings regarding identification and preliminary cause of death for each victim," said Edwardsville Police

EDWARDSVILLE, IL - DECEMBER 11: Safety personnel and first responders survey a damaged Amazon Distribution Center on December 11, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to reports, the Distribution Center was struck by a tornado Friday night. Emergency vehicles arrived to start rescue operations for workers believed to be trapped inside.

The six individuals who were killed in the Illinois Amazon warehouse tornado collapse over the weekend have now been identified.

On Sunday, the Edwardsville Police Department released a statement identifying the six victims as Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri; Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois; Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis; Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois; and Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Authorities said there are currently no reports of other missing employees, but the Edwardsville Fire Department is still clearing debris from the site and working with Amazon representatives "to account for all of their personnel."

"All six victims known to us at this time and included herein have been positively identified," the statement noted. "The Coroner's Office has spoken with a representative from each family to relay their findings regarding identification and preliminary cause of death for each victim."

Police also said that "five of the six victims have been released to funeral homes with the sixth victim scheduled to be released to a funeral home" at a later time.

First responders surround a damaged Amazon Distribution Center on December 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to reports, the Distribution Center was struck by a tornado Friday night. Emergency vehicles arrived to start rescue operations for workers believed to be trapped inside. Credit: Michael Thomas/Getty

On Friday evening, a tornado caused a large part of the Amazon warehouse building in Illinois to collapse. James Whiteford, the fire chief in Edwardsville, said in a news conference the following day that 45 individuals were confirmed to have made it out of the building.

Authorities also noted that they were unaware of exactly how many people were inside the warehouse at the time of the storm, therefore complicating search efforts.

CNBC previously reported that the building's roof ripped off and a wall equivalent to the size of a football field collapsed.

"The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now," Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said in a statement Friday, per the Associated Press. "We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."

Following the tragedy, former president and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, said that he is "heartbroken" at the loss of life.

In a statement shared on Twitter, which came hours after he spent the day celebrating his latest Blue Origin space launch, Bezos wrote, "The news from Edwardsville is tragic."

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

"We're heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones," he continued. "All of Edwardsville should know that the Amazon team is committed to supporting them and will be by their side through this crisis."