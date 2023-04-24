Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand

An elderly woman died in a weekend house fire on the Northwest side of Chicago while her caretaker reportedly stepped out to run an errand.

Francine Matchitelli, 78, was found dead on Sunday after the blaze consumed her home on the 3800 block of North Odell Avenue in Belmont Heights, according to NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV and ABC affiliate WLS-TV.

Officials said the woman's caretaker had left the home to run an errand, and returned to find the home on fire, WMAQ-TV and FOX affiliate WFLD reported.

The CFD and Cook County Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sunday's fire began around 11 a.m. local time in a bedroom, where it remained contained, according to WFLD.

Investigators are looking into what exactly sparked the blaze that killed Matchitelli on Sunday, per the reports.

Chicago Fire Department (CFD) spokesman Larry Langford said smoking materials and oxygen may have contributed to the fire, per WLS-TV.

Two neighbors told WFLD that the woman was a heavy smoker and used oxygen after learning she had lung disease.

Smoke detectors were not working at the home, though they were present, per the reports.

Members of the CFD went around the 3800 Block of North Odell on Sunday to pass out smoke detectors and safety information, according to the fire department's Twitter page.

In the meantime, Matchitelli is being fondly remembered by those who knew her. Family described her as a "wonderful" person, according to WMAQ-TV.

Matchitelli's neighbor Malgorzata Bozek also said the victim was "a very sweet woman," per WFLD.