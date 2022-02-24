Identical twin sisters Brianna and Brittany also married identical twins, making their children genetic siblings in addition to cousins

Twin Sisters Who Had First Babies With Twin Husbands at Same Time 'Debating' if They'll Have More Kids

Every day is "Twosday" for a Virginia family made up of two identical twin sisters, their husbands — who are identical twin brothers — and their two toddlers.

Sisters Brittany and Briana tied the knot with Josh and Jeremy Salyers in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they had first met a year prior, PEOPLE previously reported. Two years later, the sisters announced that they were both expecting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then, the couples have have lived in the same home together while operating their own wedding venue location, according to Today.

"It was something we all four wanted and when we got engaged, we all wanted it that way," Brittany, 35, told the outlet. "It's something that's very nice. [Josh and Jeremy] understand the twin bond like we do. We get to have a lot of together time."

As for what the future might hold, both sisters — who have appeared on the TLC show Extreme Sisters — say more children could be in the cards.

"We are debating if we should go for one more pregnancy each or not," Briana said. "We will make a decision pretty soon. The babies are still pretty young [and] we are trying to wait a little longer to see what to do."

Jeremy and Briana are parents to Jax, who celebrated his first birthday in January, while Josh and Brittany are mom and dad to Jett, who turns 1 in April.

"They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart," Brittany told Today. "Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time."

According to the outlet, the boys are legally considered cousins but are genetically closer to that of siblings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a 2018 article from the New Zealand Herald, Dr. Alexandra Burt of the Michigan State University Twin Registry said because the Salyers twins are "indistinguishable from one another," a case could be made for their children being considered brothers.

"That means that each child will share as many genes with their aunt as they will with their mother," Burt said at the time. "The children are cousins 'in real life' but, in terms of their DNA, they are siblings."

The couples themselves have described Jett and Jax as "quaternary twins."