Identical Twin Sisters Who Met at Age 36 Open Up About Fast-Paced Bonding on 'The Amazing Race'

More than one year after they first met, identical twins Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert are watching themselves — and each other — compete on The Amazing Race.

The 37-year-old sisters first opened up to PEOPLE about being separated at birth in June 2021, just weeks after the pair learned they were siblings through an at-home DNA test.

Bushnell and Sinert were one of 12 teams that competed for the $1 million prize on season 34 of the award-winning reality series, which is currently airing on CBS.

Sinert said she enjoyed getting to know her sister on the Race — though they were forced to do so at a rather "fast" pace — on Wednesday's episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey.

"It was a really nice way to get to know each other in a very unconventional setting," Sinert told Casey. "We would have never gotten this close had we not been able to spend time without phones or away from family, just one-on-one together."

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert's The Amazing Race cast photo. Sonja Flemming/CBS

Bushnell and Sinert were born in South Korea in 1985, and ultimately sent to separate foster homes as infants before being adopted by two American families, unaware they were siblings.

Bushnell was adopted by Sandy Schwartz Klein and Christopher Bushnell and grew up with three older brothers in a suburb outside of Philadelphia.

Sinert grew up as the only child of Merill and Marla Sinert near Orlando.

"We have so much to learn about the lives we've lived," Sinert told her sister during their joint interview with PEOPLE. "But I feel like you know me better than anyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Filming for the current season of The Amazing Race began on May 22, according to Reality Blurred — almost exactly one year after Bushnell and Sinert learned they were twins.

Sinert told Casey that the Race not only helped her and her sister bond, but also gave them a chance to know each other on a deeper level.

Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert on The Amazing Race. CBS

"Just seeing how her experiences impact the way she even runs or reads the clue," Sinert said on the podcast. "Those little things that you don't necessarily talk about, you just see it happen."

Rewatching themselves competing on the Race, Bushnell added, is just "another unique way" for the sisters to get to know each other.

"Because we're just living the day-to-day, right? This big thing happened, but we still have to go to work, and I still have to get my daughter to school and dentist appointments and all that — you kind of forget and it gets lost," she explained.

"So I'm really happy to be able to reconnect and reflect on it again. And we need to continue doing it, because it's so important and we have so much more to unpack, and we continue to do that through these conversations."

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.