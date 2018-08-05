'Double Fairy Tale!' Identical Twin Sisters Marry Identical Twin Brothers in Joint Ceremony

Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane have long dreamed of marrying identical twin brothers. Now, their childhood wish has come true.

On Saturday, Brittany and Briana (now Salyers), 32, wed Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 34, in a joint ceremony at the 2018 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio — where they first met a year ago. The couples were married by identical twin ministers in the ceremony themed “Twice Upon a Time.”

“It’s really been a fairy tale come true. Marrying twins is something that’s very important to us,” Briana (who married Jeremy) tells PEOPLE, describing the ceremony as a “double fairy tale.” “Even when we were little girls I can remember being in kindergarten, knowing that that is what we saw for ourselves.”

Brittany adds: “We knew that the chances were incredibly scarce. The stars had to align for our dreams to come true. I get to marry the man of my dreams and at the same time I get to look over next to me and see my twin sister marrying the man of her dreams.”

Briana, Jeremy, Brittany and Joshua Salyers Courtesy TLC

Photos from the ceremony show the smiling couples standing side-by-side. The brides wore matching dresses while the men sported identical tuxedos. The wedding will air in an hour-long special in early 2019 on TLC, giving viewers an up-close look at the pairs’ bonds and their road to marriage.

The couples first met last year at the annual festival. Brittany and Briana have attended the festival for years and met Josh and Jeremy on the final day of the twin gathering — the brothers’ first time at the festival.

“I remember vividly the first time Brittany and I saw Josh, and Jeremy at the twins festival,” Briana, of Virginia, says. “I also remember the first time we all spoke the last night of the festival. It’s sort of like everything was in slow motion.”

The sisters have long been immersed in twin subculture, dressing alike, double dating and considering themselves “two halves of a whole,” so there wasn’t much trouble when they set out to plan their joint wedding.

“A lot of the wedding planning was extremely fun and even peaceful for Brittany and I to do together because we have the same taste,” Briana tells PEOPLE. “We had the same vision of what our double wedding day would look like. We work well together and I would say the hardest part is planning everything across state lines because none of us live in Twinsburg, Ohio.”

As for Josh and Jeremy, of Hagerstown, Maryland, the sisters say that their new husbands had long vowed to never marry unless they fell in love with identical twins sisters.

“If they couldn’t find identical twin girls that matched up well with them, they were never getting married,” Brittany says. “I think that they experienced a lot of the same challenges dating what we call singletons, that means non-twins. It’s hard when you’re dating someone and they don’t understand the twin bond.”

But all that’s in the past. Now, the sisters say they’re excited to all live in the same house and raise their children together.

“When we have children, my and Josh’s children will be genetic siblings to Briana and Jeremy’s children,” Brittany says. “Even though they’re cousins, they’re technically genetic siblings. We imagine it will be like two moms and two dads all raising our families together.”