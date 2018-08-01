Identical Twin Brothers Marrying Identical Twin Sisters — and Then Moving in Together

Wedding guests in Michigan will be seeing double this weekend, when identical twins Krissie and Kassie Bevier walk down the aisle to marry identical twin brothers Zack and Nick Levan.

The two sets of 24-year-old twins will share a joint wedding reception on Saturday in Grass Lake, The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. Kassie and Nick will have their ceremony earlier that day, while Krissie and Zack will say their “I dos” the day before, Friday, according to the outlet.

“We do things in twos,” Kassie joked to WILX-TV.

They sure do. Not only are the foursome getting hitched over the same weekend, but they also got engaged at the same time, when Nick and Zack proposed to the Bevier sisters together on a February 2017 family trip to the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, WILX-TV reported.

“It basically happened at the same time,” Kassie told WILX-TV. “Which is par for the course for us.”

Nick Lewan and Kassie Bevier Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot/AP

So how did this double love story start?

It can all be traced back to Grand Valley State University in 2014, when Kassie and Nick were in the same psychology class, the Citizen Patriot reported.

“You know how psychology loves twin studies. The professor was like, ‘Hey are there any twins in the room? Raise your hand if you are a twin.’ And we both raised our hands,” Kassie recalled to WILX-TV, adding that Nick was sitting right in front of her. “He turned around and saw, and that was it.”

“I was looking around and I looked behind and I was like, ‘Oh. I’m in trouble now,’ ” Nick teased to the Citizen Patriot. “I’m in disbelief sometimes of just how everything happened.”

Krissie Bevier and Zack Lewan Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot/AP

Later, Nick urged his brother Zack to look up Kassie’s sister Krissie on Facebook. Soon they started swapping messages, WILX-TV said.

All four eventually had their first double date together, attending a Sunday mass.

“We’re standing there in the church getting ready to sing and they just start belting it out,” Kassie told the Citizen Patriot. “They were actually singing. My sister and I looked at each other like, ‘Who are these guys?’ ”

The couples also credit being raised with similar family values for keeping them close. “I’m just really thankful that we met two girls,” said Zack to the Citizen Patriot. “Not just because they’re twins, but they grew up the same as we did.”

Nick Lewan, Kassie Bevier, Zack Lewan and Krissie Bevier Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot/AP

These days, they spend time together often and call themselves “the fam” — though, “We’re not the same people,” Krissie explained to the Citizen Patriot.

“We’re actually very different — like night and day, when it comes to some personality traits. Yes, we look-alike. Yes, we have very similar interests in things. But we are very different people.”

“We’re individuals,” Zack told WILX-TV. “We are all individuals. We work differently and we have different interests, and just respect each other for those differences.”

Krissie Bevier, Zack Lewan, Nick Lewan and Kassie Bevier Nikos Frazier/Jackson Citizen Patriot/AP

That individuality had the couples planning separate weddings at first, until they realized they had a similar guest list.

“Being a twin, you never get anything on your own,” Krissie revealed to the Citizen Patriot.

They’ll compromise on their honeymoon, spending four days apart on separate vacations before meeting in the middle for a few days at Disney World, according to the Citizen Patriot.

Once their nuptials are over, the newlyweds plan to live together in a two-bedroom Fento apartment, WILX-TV reported.