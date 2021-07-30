Idaho Girl, 10, Dies After Rock Crashes Through Car Windshield in 'Terrible Traffic Accident'

Kambrie Horsley was riding in a car with her father when a semi-truck driving in the same direction kicked up a rock from the road, sending it flying through the family's car windshield

A 10-year-old girl in Idaho is dead after being struck by a stray rock that crashed through her family's car.

Kambrie Horsley died on Monday following a "terrible traffic accident," according to her obituary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She was riding in a car with her father, Brad Horsley, on Monday afternoon when a semi-truck driving in the same direction kicked up a rock from the road, sending it flying through their windshield, the Idaho State Journal reported.

The four-inch stone struck Kambrie in the head, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office told the outlet.

Kambrie's father, who is the county coroner, immediately drove her to the Oneida County Hospital in Malad.

The young girl was then airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she tragically died.

The sheriff's office told the Idaho State Journal that deputies tracked down the driver of the semi-truck, who had no idea that his vehicle had dislodged a rock from the road. Authorities called the incident a tragic accident with no wrongdoing involved.

A spokesperson for the Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Fatigued' Driver Hits Dad and His 2 Daughters on Wyo. Highway While Mom and Son Watch from Car Behind

In her obituary, Kambrie was described as "so full of life and love and always up for an adventure."

Her family said that they "will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil."

"Our hearts are broken but, we know she would want us to celebrate the wonderful life we had with her," they wrote in her obituary. "Every day was a gift, and we can't wait until we are reunited with our sweet, spunky, happy, driven little angel."