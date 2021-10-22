'Genuine' Idaho Father Left in Coma After Suffering Serious Brain Injury During Dirt Bike Crash

"We want the best. We want him to come back and you just have to hold out and hope that's going to happen," said Tanner Chadwick's wife Camille

An Idaho family is holding out hope that their beloved husband and father will make a full recovery after he was recently involved in a dirt bike crash.

Tanner Chadwick was "doing what he loves," riding his dirtbike in Caineville, Utah, when he was involved in the crash on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf.

Following the "serious accident," Tanner was airlifted to Utah Valley Hospital, where he was treated for a "severe brain injury," the page stated.

Doctors later placed Tanner into a medically induced coma, as they treat him for what they believe is a "deep midbrain tear," Zach Vu, the GoFundMe's organizer, explained on the page.

"The midbrain is the topmost part of the brainstem, the connection central between the brain and the spinal cord," Vu wrote on the fundraiser.

Tanner's wife, Camille Chadwick, told EastIdahoNews.com that the tear immediately knocked her husband unconscious.

Tanner Chadwick

He was sedated by the ambulance crew and placed on a breathing tube as a precaution, but has not woken up since being taken off sedatives on Sunday, she shared with the outlet.

"Hope is really the only thing that can get you through," Camille told the outlet on Tuesday. "We want the best. We want him to come back and you just have to hold out and hope that's going to happen."

In the wake of the accident, the GoFundMe page was set up by Vu to support Tanner and his family as they go through this difficult time.

On the fundraiser, which has raised over $26,000, Vu noted how everyone knew Tanner for "going huge on a bike, his quiet and fun personality, and unbeatable style."

"If you know Tanner, you know unconditional love," Vu wrote. "If you don't know Tanner personally, you probably still know the talent, dedication, and reach that has motivated and inspired so many others."

Another page, organized by Jim Olsen, was also set up to help Camille with medical bills, living expenses, and other costs in caring for their 2-year-old son.

"Tanner and his wife Camille are the nicest and most genuine people around," Olsen wrote on the fundraiser, which raised an additional $7,970 so far. "We are all feeling helpless but wanting to help his sweet family."

Speaking to EastIdahoNews.com, Camille said she was incredibly grateful to those who have shown her family support during this time.

"People just kind of gravitate towards Tanner," she told the outlet. "People have been so helpful. So many people have reached out to me. People I don't know are reaching out, giving me love."

"Just thank you," Camille added. "Thank you to everybody who has reached out. I love them and Tanner loves them. He would be so grateful for the support his family is getting right now."

In addition to the GoFundMe fundraisers, a Halloween pit bike race is scheduled to be held in Tanner's honor on Saturday. All proceeds will go towards helping Tanner with medical costs.

"We all wish him a speedy recovery. We need our local 2-wheeled hero back in action," reads a Facebook page for the event. "When something happens to a fellow rider, it is felt by all. Let's band together and help a fallen rider out."

Dakota Barnes, one of the event's organizers, echoed those sentiments when speaking to EastIdahoNews.com.

"He's our local sand dunes hero," Barnes said. "The dirt bike community is a pretty tight community, so when anybody has any sort of mishap we all feel it."