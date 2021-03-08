Iconic Photos of Celebrities Taken by Female Photographers Through the Years

From the Obamas' White House portrait to Princess Diana's 'revenge' dress, female photographers have captured some iconic photos over the years 

By Andrea Wurzburger
March 08, 2021 04:54 PM

Classic Shot

Credit: Ruth Harriet Louise/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Ruth Harriet Louise took this glamorous photo of actress Greta Garbo (and her iconic eyebrows) in 1926. 

Royals at Play

Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

British photographer Lisa Sheridan took photos of Queen Elizabeth II throughout her life, including some sweet photos of the royal with her son, Prince Charles, in 1952. 

All-American Couple

Credit: Lisa Larsen/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Lisa Larsen took this photo of Jacqueline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. at their wedding in Newport, Rhode Island, in September 1953. 

Night Out

Credit: Darlene Hammond/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Darlene Hammond took this photo of late actress Natalie Wood looking glamorous in a fur coat in 1962. 

Hello, Hello

Credit: Val Wilmer/Redferns

Photographer Val Wilmer took this photo of The Beatles backstage after a concert at the Finsbury Park Astoria in London in 1963. 

John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Credit: Susan Wood/Getty Images

Susan Wood took this portrait of Yoko Ono and John Lennon in December 1968. 

Knives Out

Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

She also snapped this portrait of Blondie's Debbie Harry in 1978. 

Wine About It

Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Lynn Goldsmith took this photo of Carrie Fisher in 1980. 

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Erin Combs photographed Queen Elizabeth II arriving in Canada for a Royal Tour in 1984. 

You Better Work

Credit: Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Catherine McGann snapped this shot of RuPaul and Tommy Boy Records executive Monica Lynch in Times Square, N.Y.C., in November 1992.

Family Matters

Credit: Dianna Whitley/Getty Images

Recognize the child fourth from the left? That's actor Joaquin Phoenix as a boy with his family in their Los Angeles home. His brother, River, who tragically died of a drug overdose in October 1993, in farthest right. The photo was taken by Dianna Whitley. 

Little Black Dress

Credit: Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

Jayne Fincher snapped this iconic photo of Princess Diana in her "revenge dress", which she wore in June 1994, the same day that Prince Charles publicly admitted that he had been unfaithful to her. 

On Their Level

Credit: Jill M. Dougherty/Getty Images

Jill M. Dougherty captured this sweet moment between then-First Lady Hillary Clinton and school children in 1994. 

The First Family

Credit: Annie Leibovitz/White House via Getty Images

Famed photographer Annie Leibovitz took this photo of Barack, Sasha, Michelle and Malia Obama in the Green Room of the White House in September 2009. 

By Andrea Wurzburger